Two people shot inside Moss Point nightclub

Two people were shot following an altercation at Club Tips'y in Moss Point on Saturday night.

At around 11:30 pm, an officer with the Moss Police Department rode into the club's parking lot at 6712 Shortcut Rd. Reports say the officer heard gunshots coming from the inside Club Tips'y and notified dispatch.

Witnesses reported that two men began to fight when suddenly, someone started firing shots.

According to Moss Point Police Chief Calvin Hutchins, officers discovered two people suffering from minor gunshot wounds.

The entire shooting incident took place inside the business.

Both victims were transported to Singing River Hospital and later released.

While officers say they have suspects in mind, this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 800-787-5898 or visit the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers website at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

