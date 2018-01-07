Heavy rain and localized flash flooding possible Monday

As south Mississippi thaws out from the deep freeze last week, the next weather system to impact the region will bring the risk of heavy rain and flash flooding.

Heavy rain arrives Monday morning. Flash Flood Watch until noon Monday. Watch out for Flash flooding of poorly drained areas and along area streams and bayous will be possible. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/uMox1NPr7Q — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) January 7, 2018

A potent area of low pressure will intensify as it moves into Louisiana and swings east towards the Gulf Coast. Ahead of it, moisture will surge back into the area.

Widespread 1-3 inches of rain is likely, which has prompted the National Weather Service in Slidell to issue Flash Flood Watches until Monday afternoon. The main concern is flash flooding in typical low-lying areas and where water rises fast along streams and bayous.

Widespread 1-3 inches of rain likely Monday with locally higher amounts. A strong storm can't be ruled out, especially offshore. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/4yf5KqHGE1 — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) January 7, 2018

The heaviest rain is expected to impact the area between 6 AM and Noon on Monday. However, lingering showers and downpours will last until 6 PM.

