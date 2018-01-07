Heavy rain and localized flash flooding possible Monday - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Heavy rain and localized flash flooding possible Monday

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

As south Mississippi thaws out from the deep freeze last week, the next weather system to impact the region will bring the risk of heavy rain and flash flooding.

A potent area of low pressure will intensify as it moves into Louisiana and swings east towards the Gulf Coast. Ahead of it, moisture will surge back into the area.

Widespread 1-3 inches of rain is likely, which has prompted the National Weather Service in Slidell to issue Flash Flood Watches until Monday afternoon. The main concern is flash flooding in typical low-lying areas and where water rises fast along streams and bayous.

The heaviest rain is expected to impact the area between 6 AM and Noon on Monday. However, lingering showers and downpours will last until 6 PM.

Eric Jeansonne
WLOX Meteorologist 

