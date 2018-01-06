Junior Archery tournament teaching kids life skills

This weekend, members of Southern Draw Junior Olympic Archery Development learned a lesson in confidence and discipline.

Archers shot on an indoor range Saturday at the Harrison county Hurricane Shelter on County Farm Road.

Coach Jason Roberts says the skills these kids learn are comparable to those taught to American Olympians.

"We teach the kids the NTS system," said Roberts. "The National Training Systems, the same shot cycle they're taught at the Olympic training center in Chula Vista."

Gabe Crenshaw has been shooting for two years.

"I like the challenge of it," said Crenshaw. "When you're on a team, you play basketball or baseball or football, you can always kind of blame somebody else. But when you're shooting there's really no one else to blame. I like the fact that it kind of holds me accountable. I know when I miss, I missed."

For Dakota and Mia Lee, the competition is key.

"It's very competitive and I like a challenge," Dakota said.

"I guess the competitive drive of it," said Mia.

"It's just like when you have all these people in the competition, it's just like how's it going to turn out? It's just a different outcome every time."

Archers come from all over to compete, some even traveling to different countries. Coaches hope they learn skills to advance in the sport, as well as in life.

"A little bit of discipline and it can go a long way in preparing children and young adults anywhere from the beginning to competitive Olympic skills, or even professionals if they want," said coach Kevin Lee.

Southern Draw JOAD accepts all skill levels ages 8 to 18.

