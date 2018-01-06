Air Force, Navy, and Army participate in joint training in Gulfport

This C-5 Galaxy was a key component in this weekend's training (source: WLOX)

Three military branches are joining forces to participate in a training exercise this weekend.

A Black Hawk helicopter touched down at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport.

Inside of it were members of the Navy, Air Force and the Army., All were ready to learn how to handle the loading, unloading and inspection of military vehicles of all kinds.

Some say today's lesson was a new mission for them.

"It absolutely was. We've never loaded a helicopter or a Chinook or anything like that," said Senior Airman, Preston Spear.

Regular practice sessions don't involve the type of equipment on site this weekend. T

Today is the first time many of the servicemen and women have ever stepped foot inside a C-5 Galaxy Aircraft, or loaded and inspected a military Humvee.

"It was like a whole new world. I mean the C-17s are kind of familiar but these are a lot bigger, they're huge inside. You can fit just about anything in them, it's awesome," replied Spear.

Getting hold of of C-5 Aircraft isn't easy, but the benefits outweigh the hassle.

"To put this picture in their minds for them to practice and participate with it. This will be with them for the rest of their lives, as far as the military," said Master Sgt. Steve Martin.

Martin believes that these type of sensory drills are the foundation of future success.

"It carries you when you go out to do a real job during a humanitarian support, like we had during the hurricanes. It just makes your job easier, quicker and more efficient," replied Martin.

This practice can be useful in civilian careers too. The same procedures are used to service commercial airlines.

The training session was originally scheduled for September, but the active hurricane season caused the session to be rescheduled.

