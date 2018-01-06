Ocean Springs remembers legacy of toy store owner

On Saturday, community members said goodbye to a beloved coast businesswoman.

Funeral services were held at Saint John's Episcopal Church for Maryalice Miner.

Miner's Big Stuff Toy Store is normally bustling with customers on a Saturday afternoon.

On that day, the Washington Ave. store was quiet as the coast community gathered to say goodbye to Maryalice Miner.

She and her husband John owned and operated the store for three decades.

"They were always doing things that were promoting the community and people. If ever there was a couple that just loved people, it was Maryalice and her husband John," said Robert Oswald.

Undoubtedly, people loved them right back.

Yellow balloons lined the streets of downtown Ocean Springs and surrounded the iconic store, a simple gesture in honor of the woman who meant so much to her community.

"It's just a small way to show the businesses in Ocean Springs, we're just a big family here, and this is a way to show that we really care for her, we miss her and we're going to do all we can to keep her legacy going," said Cynthia Sutton, executive director of the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce.

It's a legacy that extends far beyond the streets of Ocean Springs.

"What will you remember most about her? Well, I guess I will remember her teaching all of our children how to swim," said Sara Megehee.

Miner taught generations of children to swim at her home and the indoor pool at the YMCA.

"She was always kind. She was very considerate of everybody, as far as teaching. She made you want to do what she asked you to do." said Scott Catchings.

It's that positive spirit that people say they will remember most about Miner. That and her love for her husband John, who passed away in February 2017. An inseparable couple, together again.

"They are reunited forever. It's a beautiful thing. They had a great love story." said Catherine Marsh.

