Biloxi police arrest man regarding a felony burglary warrant

The Biloxi Police Department arrested Roy David Price Jr. at the 2000 Block of Pass Road regarding a felony burglary warrant Friday, January 5, 2018.

The warrant was issued after Biloxi police identified Price as the suspect from a complaint of a residential burglary that occurred on the 2000 Block of Arbor Drive in December 2017.

Price was charged with burglary of a dwelling.

Bond was set for $15,000.00

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or any other incident should contact the Biloxi Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.

