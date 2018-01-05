Police arrest three teenagers in New Year's home invasion

The Powerball drawing is up to $570 million and South Mississippi residents are each hoping to be the lucky winner of the big jackpot. Residents from across the coast headed across state lines to Louisiana and Florida this week to try their luck at the lotto.More >>
Purple, green and gold have taken over with the official start of Mardi Gras. Friday night was Twelfth Night and a celebration kicked off in Biloxi to usher in carnival season. This year, the Twelfth Night celebration had some new additions, along with a big turnout.More >>
A bottle of wine delivered right to your doorstep may soon be a reality for Mississippi residents, thanks to a Pascagoula lawmaker.More >>
After three days of screenings and conferences, the inaugural Southern States Indie Fan Film Festival wrapped up what was largely an international affair at Palace Casino in Biloxi.More >>
The boy's uncle said on Dec. 16, the boy's parents took the child to get a crown and filling. What happened next remains unclear.More >>
A local 14-year-old boy’s former teacher at Aynor Middle School is talking about her one-time pupil more than a week after the teen took his own life following alleged school bullying.More >>
One of the women who accused U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of improper sexual conduct has lost her home to a fire. Members of the Etowah County Arson Task Force say the fire that destroyed Tina Johnson's home Wednesday afternoon appears to be arson.More >>
More than 2,000 fans were outside of FirstEnergy Stadium for the 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade.More >>
