Police arrest three teenagers in New Year's home invasion

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department arrested three teenagers Friday afternoon, January 5th on home invasion charges.

Investigators said Bryan Smith of Hurley, 17, Keaton Taylor of Hurley, 15, and Chandler Dixon of Escatawpa, 15, supposedly were armed when they barged into a home in Hurley on New Year’s night.

Sheriff Mike Ezell says the homeowner told deputies she and her son were inside the home on Williamsburg Lane when the teens kicked in the front door, threatened her son, and then ran off.

The Jackson County teens were charged as adults and are all in the Adult Detention Center with no bond.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Anyone with more investigation are urged to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

