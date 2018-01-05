Stuck 18-wheeler removed from railroad tracks in Biloxi

An 18-wheeler stuck on I'berville Dr. in Biloxi (Photo Source: WLOX)

The 18 wheeler stuck on the tracks at I’berville Dr. has been removed.

Northbound car traffic flowing is now flowing smoothly.

Southbound traffic is still stopped as CSX Transportation workers inspect the tracks for damage.

The truck was going southbound on I’berville Dr., which reportedly does not have signs indicating an upcoming steep crossing.

Iberville Dr Update: traffic is being redirected while the truck is removed from the tracks pic.twitter.com/rhgcV740uJ — Dave Ryan (@DaveRyanWLOX) January 5, 2018

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.