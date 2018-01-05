MSU residence halls re-open after water main burst

Two residence halls at Mississippi State University are back open after a water main break caused them to close down on Thursday.

Mississippi State officials announced Friday morning that repairs to Deavenport Hall and Dogwood Hall are complete.

The two residence halls had no interior damage, but the water was turned off until the outside repair could be completed.

Both halls, as well as the university’s Montgomery Center for America’s Veterans at Nusz Hall, will operate under a boil water notice until the State Health Department completes a thorough check and clears the water in those three buildings for consumption.

MSU says bottled drinking water will be distributed in the buildings until the boil water notice is lifted.

“The water has been restored to the buildings, and the university greatly appreciates the rapid response of Facilities Management within Campus Services and the Office of Housing and Residence Life in the Division of Student Affairs. Dedicated staff and professionals have worked round the clock to restore water service in this affected area of campus,” said MSU Chief Communications Officer Sid Salter.

As stated by Salter, the university is operating with an abundance of caution and in compliance with state law through normal operating procedure to fully restore water for normal use as soon as possible. He said the university is draining some residual water outside the repaired water main and workers are continuing to monitor the repair.

“Students and staff can safely use the water for purposes other than drinking or consumption in activities such as dental hygiene,” said Salter. “We anticipate regulatory rulings to lift the boil water notice within 24-48 hours.”

