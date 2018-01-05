Long Beach police arrest man for credit card fraud

Stoudenmier was arrested for credit card fraud Thursday. (Photo source: Long Beach Police Department)

The Long Beach Police Department arrested Stevie A. Stoudenmier of Gulfport, 32, for credit card fraud Thursday, January 4th, 2018.

The arrest came after a woman reported her bank card had been stolen and several fraudulent charges had been made.

Stoudenmier was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Bond was set for $5,000.00.



Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.