Long Beach police arrest man for credit card fraud

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Stoudenmier was arrested for credit card fraud Thursday. (Photo source: Long Beach Police Department) Stoudenmier was arrested for credit card fraud Thursday. (Photo source: Long Beach Police Department)
LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) -

The Long Beach Police Department arrested Stevie A. Stoudenmier of Gulfport, 32, for credit card fraud Thursday, January 4th, 2018.

The arrest came after a woman reported her bank card had been stolen and several fraudulent charges had been made.

Stoudenmier was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Bond was set for $5,000.00. 
 

