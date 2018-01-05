Part of Three Rivers Road to close for 2 days next week

A part of Three Rivers Road in Gulfport will be closed next week for two days while crews work in the area.

The road between Mays Road and O'Neal Road will close Wednesday, Jan. 10 and Thursday, Jan. 11, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on both days. According to the City of Gulfport, workers will be installing a new drain pipe during that time.

Three Rivers Road is a popular detour for residents who live nearby hoping to avoid Highway 49. If you travel in that area or are planning to on those days, please make plans to detour.

For questions about the closure, please contact Gulfport's Public Works Department at 228-868-5740.

