Driver hands beer to cop, gets arrested for felony DUI

A Gulfport man is behind bars after police say he nearly struck a building with his truck, then handed his beer to the cop that pulled him over.

Cayce Wilson Jenkins, 65, was stopped in his Chevrolet pick-up truck on 42nd Avenue Thursday night when officers spotted him. Gulfport Police had received a call saying that a truck matching that description had nearly struck a nearby building shortly before seeing Jenkins.

When they approached the suspect, authorities say Jenkins handed a can of beer to the responding officer and asking him, "Do you want this?" That was when police made the call to arrest him for driving under the influence.

After reviewing his arrest history, officers soon discovered that Jenkins had several arrests on charges of DUI and at least two prior convictions. Three of those arrests were made by Harrison County Sheriff's Office in November 2011, October 2014 and September 2016.

Jenkins was charged with DUI 3rd offense, which is a felony. Authorities say those charges may be upgraded to DUI 4th offense if prior convictions are confirmed.

He was taken to Harrison County Jail, where a $30,000 bond was set for him.

