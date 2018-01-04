Gulfport man charged with felony DUI for the second time

A Gulfport man has been charged with felony DUI for the second time in the past month.

Kenneth Guilbeaux, 65, is charged with felony DUI third offense after Gulfport Police found him Wednesday inside a truck. Authorities say the 2008 Ford F-150 ran into a ditch near 32nd Street and 25th Avenue. Police say Guilbeaux appeared to be intoxicated when they got there. Officers say further investigation showed that he had a long history of being arrested for drinking while driving.

Police say he was first arrested in Gulfport back in 1996, and then two more times in 2008, again in 2014, and was charged with felony DUI for the first time this previous December. Guilbeaux was also reportedly arrested for DUI in Long Beach in 2014. Investigators found that Guilbeaux had at least two convictions for DUI.

Guilbeaux was arrested and taken to Harrison County Jail, where a $25,000 bond was set. Authorities say his charge may be upgraded to DUI fourth offense if they are able to confirm any other previous convictions.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.