Coast Coliseum announces 2018 HoopsFest pairings

With the 23rd annual HoopsFest taking place later this month, the Coast Coliseum released the pairings for the highly anticipated basketball competition on Thursday.

The matchups for Saturday, January 27th are as follows:

Moss Point vs. West Harrison - 10 a.m.

D'Iberville vs. Pass Christian - 11:30 a.m.

Picayune vs. St. Martin - 1 p.m.

Pascagoula vs. Bay St. Louis - 2:30 p.m.

Gulfport vs. Ocean Springs - 4 p.m.

Harrison Central vs. Laurel - 5:30 p.m.

Biloxi vs. Meridian - 7 p.m.



The event wraps with the Hot Shots Competition, featuring one player from each team selected by their coach to compete for a trophy and the title of "Best 3-Point Shooter on the Mississippi Gulf Coast." Due to safety concerns, the dunk contest will not return this year.

Several coaches involved with the event are looking forward to the festivities for a number of reasons.

"Everybody's goal is to go play in the State Coliseum (in Jackson) in the state tournament," Biloxi head coach Seber Windham said. "This gives you that opportunity to play in a big venue (and) play in front of a lot of people."

"Not only are the teams good, but there have been a lot of great players," Gulfport head coach Owen Miller said. "You can go on and on about the players, the latest has been Devin Booker who played with Moss Point. He played in this event, and he's with the Suns now."

"It's the premiere event on the Coast," Pascagoula head coach Lorenzo White. "Any time you can get in front of a good crowd and play a good team such as the Bay, it gives you a chance to see what you got going into the state tournament."

Tickets for the general public are now on sale for $10 through the box office and participating high schools, and will be $11 at the door.