Jackson County murder suspect to face trial

A suspect accused of strangling a man to death in Jackson County last year will soon face trial.

Thomas Elliot Stafford, 40, is currently being held without bond at the Jackson County Jail on charges of capital murder following the death of Jerry Floyd Kirkendall.

After holding an initial hearing in November, officials have confirmed Stafford's trial date for Feb. 5.

Reports say Kirkendall, an Indiana native, was a tenant who lived in the house where his body was body and Stafford may have been his roommate at some point.

Kirkendall's body was found stuffed in a freezer inside a home in the Latimer community on March 20, 2017. An autopsy revealed Kirkendall was strangled.

U.S. Marshals arrested Stafford in Oregon later that week then extradited him to Mississippi.

Stafford faces a sentence of up to life in prison without parole or the death penalty if convicted.

