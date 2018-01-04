Churches can now apply retroactively for disaster aid - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Churches can now apply retroactively for disaster aid

Petal Baptist Church received damage after a tornado in January 2017. (Source: WLOX) Petal Baptist Church received damage after a tornado in January 2017. (Source: WLOX)
MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

FEMA will help churches and other houses of worship get back on their feet after disasters. The emergency management agency announced this week that they will provide funding for the repair, reconstruction, or replacement for houses of worship through their public assistance program, which provides grants for nonprofit facilities in the wake of disasters.

Prior to this week's announcement, houses of worship were ineligible for FEMA public assistance programs. Churches and other religious centers impacted by disasters declared on or after Aug. 23, 2017, and for applications of assistance that were pending with FEMA as of Aug. 23, 2017, are now eligible for assistance.

The federal disaster relief agency was sued in September by three Texas churches severely damaged in Hurricane Harvey, over what they called its policy of refusing to provide disaster relief to houses of worship because of their religious status.

Trump had said in a tweet that Texas churches should be able to receive money from FEMA for helping victims of Hurricane Harvey. It was not clear whether the three churches provided aid to victims.

FEMA officials say the change was prompted by the Supreme Court's ruling in the case of Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia, Inc. v. Comer, which found that a religious nonprofit organization could not be excluded from a state program simply because it was religious.

On Thursday, Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker praised FEMA's decision. Wicker, along with Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri - are co-sponsoring a bill that would makes houses of worship permanently eligible for the disaster-relief program.

"This is an important change because it will ensure houses of worship are eligible for disaster aid on the same terms as other nonprofits," said Wicker in a written statement. "Mississippians know how important churches and their congregations are in supporting disaster response and rebuilding our communities. I look forward to working with Sen. Blunt and others to pass a permanent disaster aid provision for America's religious centers."

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • A "Bomb Cyclone" brought snow to South MS in 1993

    A "Bomb Cyclone" brought snow to South MS in 1993

    Thursday, January 4 2018 7:54 PM EST2018-01-05 00:54:30 GMT
    The Blizzard of 1993 brought snow to Stone County and high winds knocked down treesThe Blizzard of 1993 brought snow to Stone County and high winds knocked down trees

    As an intense blizzard pounds the Northeast with near hurricane-force winds and white-out conditions, some meteorologists have referred to it as a “bomb cyclone.” So, is that a real thing? 

    More >>

    As an intense blizzard pounds the Northeast with near hurricane-force winds and white-out conditions, some meteorologists have referred to it as a “bomb cyclone.” So, is that a real thing? 

    More >>

  • Some animals thrive while others struggle in South Mississippi cold snap

    Some animals thrive while others struggle in South Mississippi cold snap

    Thursday, January 4 2018 7:26 PM EST2018-01-05 00:26:29 GMT
    Smaller birds aim to build fat reserves in cold weatherSmaller birds aim to build fat reserves in cold weather

    While the frigid weather over the past week has left people looking for warmth, wildlife for the most part, in south Mississippi appears to be thriving. 

    More >>

    While the frigid weather over the past week has left people looking for warmth, wildlife for the most part, in south Mississippi appears to be thriving. 

    More >>

  • Moss Point grandmother transferred from ICU after pit bull attack

    Moss Point grandmother transferred from ICU after pit bull attack

    Thursday, January 4 2018 6:55 PM EST2018-01-04 23:55:49 GMT
    Barbara McCauley,pictured here with her grandson, is in ICU recovering after being attacked by a pit bull Tuesday in Moss Point. (Source: Family Photo)Barbara McCauley,pictured here with her grandson, is in ICU recovering after being attacked by a pit bull Tuesday in Moss Point. (Source: Family Photo)

    A Moss Point grandmother is in intensive care after being mauled by a pit bull Tuesday night. If it hadn't been for the quick actions of a police officer, the situation could have been a lot worse.

    More >>

    A Moss Point grandmother is in intensive care after being mauled by a pit bull Tuesday night. If it hadn't been for the quick actions of a police officer, the situation could have been a lot worse.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly