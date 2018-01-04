Churches can now apply retroactively for disaster aid

As an intense blizzard pounds the Northeast with near hurricane-force winds and white-out conditions, some meteorologists have referred to it as a “bomb cyclone.” So, is that a real thing?More >>
While the frigid weather over the past week has left people looking for warmth, wildlife for the most part, in south Mississippi appears to be thriving.More >>
A Moss Point grandmother is in intensive care after being mauled by a pit bull Tuesday night. If it hadn't been for the quick actions of a police officer, the situation could have been a lot worse.More >>
A Gulfport man has been charged with felony DUI 3rd offense for the second time in the past month. The felony charges come after he was arrested at least 6 times for DUI.More >>
The frigid temperatures have taken some people by surprise - on the ground and in the water. Freezing cold waters could turn a normal boating trip deadly in minutes.More >>
Closeout sales at the affected locations will begin next week with all 103 locations shuttered by May.More >>
A contractor found a major failure in the family’s vacation cabin’s heating system, officials say.More >>
The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Harrison County remain closed after a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles, including five 18-wheelers.More >>
It is with great sadness that all of us here at WBRC mourn the passing of a dear member of our WBRC family.More >>
Two Franklinton teens were charged after posting a picture on Facebook of a stolen deer they allegedly killed.More >>
