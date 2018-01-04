Dedeaux Road back open after gas leak - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Dedeaux Road is back open after a gas leak closed it for a few hours Thursday.

The road was closed between Sunnymeade Drive and Sweet Gum Drive, which is in front of the Pepsi plant, beginning around 11 a.m. It re-opened around 1:15 p.m. Authorities have not said what caused the gas leak.

Police say Centerpoint Energy quickly arrived to begin making repairs. 

