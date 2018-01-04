Dedeaux Road back open after gas leak

Dedeaux Road is back open after a gas leak closed it for a few hours Thursday.

The road was closed between Sunnymeade Drive and Sweet Gum Drive, which is in front of the Pepsi plant, beginning around 11 a.m. It re-opened around 1:15 p.m. Authorities have not said what caused the gas leak.

Police say Centerpoint Energy quickly arrived to begin making repairs.

Road Closure due to Gas Leak! Dedeaux Rd between Sunnymeade and Sweetgum is currently shut down due to a gas leak the area. The cause of the leak and leak source is unknown. Centerpoint Energy is on scene. Contact Centerpoint Energy for further information... — Gulfport Police Dept (@GulfportPolice) January 4, 2018

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.