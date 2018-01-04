Biloxi Shuckers announce new General Manager

Hunter Reed was named the new General Manager of the Biloxi Shuckers. (Photo source: Biloxi Shuckers)

The Biloxi Shuckers have announced Hunter Reed as the new General Manager of the franchise. Reed was named interim General Manager after the departure of Chuck Arnold in December 2017.

We are excited to announce that Hunter Reed has been named General Manager of the Biloxi Shuckers! https://t.co/qlVYuoNn6g pic.twitter.com/jyH1C8EHzj — Biloxi Shuckers (@BiloxiShuckers) January 4, 2018

The 2018 season will be Reed’s second season with the Shuckers. He served as the Assistant General Manager during the 2017 season.

Biloxi Shuckers’ President Ken Young said, “Hunter will do an excellent job as our General Manager. He’s been in professional baseball for 14 years and brings a career of experience to this role. Hunter will continue to be a great leader in the Gulf Coast community.”

Before his time on the Gulf Coast, Reed worked for 13 seasons in the Appalachian League and 12 of those seasons with the Greeneville Astros.

“I truly could not be more excited about continuing to work with such a tremendous staff in this great community that has become our home,” said Reed. “I am thankful for Ken Young giving me this opportunity and for Chuck Arnold leaving behind a great foundation with the Shuckers. We will continue striving to provide outstanding customer service and a fun, first-class fan experience for all Shuckers games at MGM Park.”

All 2018 ticket packages, including season tickets may be purchased by contacting the Shuckers at 228-233-3465 or by visiting the MGM Park front office at 105 Caillavet Street in Biloxi. The Shuckers will open their fourth season at MGM Park on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, against the Mississippi Braves at 6:35 pm.

