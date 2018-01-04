NEW ON GMM: Powerful winter storm making its way up the east coast

Residents across a huge part of the U.S. were hunkered down as a massive winter storm packing snow, ice and high winds, followed by possible record-breaking cold, moved up the Eastern Seaboard, with the worst conditions expected from the Carolinas to Maine. It has prompted thousands of canceled flights, shuttered schools and businesses and sparked fears of coastal flooding and power outages. We're following the latest developments right now on Good Morning Mississippi.

There is a hard freeze warning and a wind chill advisory in effect this morning in South Mississippi. Meteorologist Wesley Williams has your full forecast including when the coast will finally thaw out in the coming days.

