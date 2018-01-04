Emma Funk of OLA named National Small Schools Volleyball Player of the Year

Emma Funk proved her talents on the volleyball court for four seasons at Our Lady Academy in Bay St. Louis. Her talents didn't go unnoticed by MaxPreps. She's been named National Small Schools Player of the Year.

The three-time MaxPreps All-American helped lead the Crescents under head coach Mike Myers to four consecutive Class I State Championships. During her senior season, Funk had 630 kills (6.1 per set average), 113 blocks, 311 digs, 324 service receives and 65 aces. She was the nation's top hitting leader and had a kill ratio of 72.9 percent, along with a 98.4 serving percentage.

In those four seasons Funk totaled 2,334 kills and her kill percentage was 68.7. She served 140 aces with a 97.4 percentage and 501 points, blocked 228 shots, returned 1.464 serves.

She helped propel the Crescents to 130 wins over four seasons.

In November after Our Lady Academy won a sixth straight state title head coach Mike Myers had nothing but high praise for Emma Funk. He said, "Division I college won't take a chance on somebody who doesn't have the size. She's definitely to me the best player I've seen in the 18 years since I've coached. She's just an incredible volleyball player."

Funk said, "I just really try to work on my athleticism and being quick and stuff. I think that in the end there's always a right plan and a right path. Wherever I end up will be a good fit for me."

While Division I colleges didn't actively pursue her volleyball talents, she inked a letter of intent to play volleyball at Trinity University. Funk said the D-III school has stronger academics and will be a stronger college fit for her.

