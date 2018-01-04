Stone Tomcats have the talent to make a run at the Region 8-5A title

Stone is earning respect up and down the Mississippi Gulf Coast, coming off the Paul Wallace Classic title in Vancleave.

Head coach Todd Miller has developed a team concept at Stone High. His Tomcats have reeled-off 13 wins in 16 games and have won 9 of their last 10. Their only setback in that span of time was a 67-61 loss to highly talented Picayune on December 22.

Coach Miller says his assistant coaches thought he should devise a two-platoon system. He agreed and the results have been positive, thanks to so much talent up and down the roster.

Coach Miller said, "We sub-in and sub-out with five guys and the kids are having a lot of fun with it. We're able to pickup at full-court and we can do a lot of things. "

Enrique Whaley is one of the most exciting players on the coast. The 6-foot-1 senior has the ability to explode to the basket or zip no look passes to his teammates. He's dishing out nearly 6 assists per game. Whaley isn't the only play maker on the team.

"At point guard we've got two good ones, "said Miller. "Enrique Whaley, one of the best athletes on the coast in football, and comes on the basketball floor and gets you 10 to 15 a night. Daylon Breland is also a junior guard. Just night in and night out, just very consistent."

Breland leads the Tomcats, netting 11.2 points per game and 4 assists. Caleb Chandler is second on the team with 8.8 points. When Stone needs a big basket, Parker Owen steps up. The 6-foot-4 senior has averaged 7.7 points and 3.5 rebounds.

Can the Tomcats contend for the Region 8-5A title?

Miller said, "I tell you what it's going to be tough. Long Beach, West Harrison and Gautier are all fine teams and it's going to be a drag out each night. It's going to be a battle."

Stone has the weapons to win those battles. The Tomcats have a home game 7:30 Friday night hosting East Marion.

P.S. If you listen to the Stone Tomcats story that is posted on WLOX.com, you'll notice that coach Miller sounds just like Peyton Manning.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.