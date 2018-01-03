Lazy Magnolia joins New England IPA haze craze with new brew

Mississippi's oldest brewery is hopping into the new year with a new brew.

Lazy Magnolia has been posting about a new India pale ale "Haze On" on its Facebook page. The new brew joins more than a dozen beers made at the microbrewery in the Kiln.

The brewery says Haze On is a New England Style IPA that utilizes an "absurd amount of hops" for a unique experience. The NE IPA is making a big splash in the United States and is often identified by a cloudy appearance.

On Thursday, Jan. 4, people can get a taste of Haze On by filling a growler straight from the brew tank. Starting Friday, Jan. 5, visitors can enjoy a glass from the brewery's taproom The Porch.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.