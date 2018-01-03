Officials investigate 'suspicious' fire at vacant home

A fire at a Gulfport home Tuesday is now being investigated as "suspicious" by officials. It happened at a home near 31st Street and 23rd Avenue.

On Wednesday. Deputy Chief Billy Kelley told WLOX News Now that the 2,500-square foot home was vacant, but someone appears to have stayed in the home recently and left some belongings behind. Included in those belongings were some clothes, which is what caught on fire, he said.

It took 18 firefighters and six fire trucks to put out the blaze. Authorities say it was the second fire in 12 hours that Gulfport Fire Department responded to.

