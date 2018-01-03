Sheriff's deputy dies after accidental shooting - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Sheriff's deputy dies after accidental shooting

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A deputy with Hancock County Sheriff's Office has died after shooting himself in the chest. Sheriff Ricky Adam said Deputy John Schmidt died Tuesday night. It happened around 6:15 p.m. on West Newtown Street in the Bayside Park community.

Schmidt was hired in December as a part-time reserve officer, said the sheriff.

Authorities say  they believe the shooting was accidental.

