Sheriff's deputy dies after accidental shooting

A deputy with Hancock County Sheriff's Office has died after shooting himself in the chest. Sheriff Ricky Adam said Deputy John Schmidt died Tuesday night. It happened around 6:15 p.m. on West Newtown Street in the Bayside Park community.

Schmidt was hired in December as a part-time reserve officer, said the sheriff.

Authorities say they believe the shooting was accidental.

