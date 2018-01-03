Hancock County man opening whiskey distillery

Matt Crittenden left his life as an attorney to delve into the world of whiskey distribution. (Photo Source: WLOX)

South Mississippi's only legal whiskey distillery is taking shape in the Kiln.

It all started shortly after Matt Crittenden left college and entered the real world as an attorney.

"I finished up my law degree and practiced for a few years, then I said, you know what? This law stuff is alright but it's just not my cup of tea," said Crittenden.

As he weighed his next career options, he remembered having a fascination with the production of whiskey growing up and throughout his college years.

He soon realized his hometown in Hancock County was the ideal spot to scratch that itch.

According to Crittenden, Kiln, Mississippi has "a rich history of kind of being the place on the coast to get your whiskey,"

He and his father decided to play into that history and write some of their own. "We said why not? Let's make a legal distillery here in the Kiln and have a place for people to come see how actual production works," said Crittenden.

They bought an old machine shop and made some major industrial and high tech modifications.

The beauty of his product will be that it's almost all Mississippi made. "We'll be releasing a rye whiskey that will be aged for a minimum of two years and we'll be releasing a bourbon whiskey that will be aged a minimum of four years," he mentioned. "You'll have products that are aged here in state, produced in state, and bottled here that are aged, just like how you would get something out of Kentucky and Tennessee and other major production areas."

He said this will only be the fourth distillery like this to open in the state.

Crittenden is hoping to launch his new products and open for tours sometime in the Spring.

