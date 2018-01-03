Biloxi woman arrested for felony credit card fraud

Biloxi police arrested 38-year-old Frances Alicia Salisbury on a felony warrant for credit card fraud Wednesday, January 3, 2018.

Police began an investigation December 8, 2017 after the victim reported that his stolen credit card had been used at multiple locations within the city of Biloxi. Investigators discovered that Salisbury was the suspect in all the fraudulent transactions.

Salisbury was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center for processing. Bond is set at $15,000.00.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or any criminal activity should contact the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.

