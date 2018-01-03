Police need help identifying a woman suspected of credit card charges at a local Walmart

Pass Christian police believe this woman may be connected to credit card fraud charges. (Photo source: Pass Christian Police Department)

Pass Christian Police Chief Timothy Hendricks is asking the public’s help to identify and apprehend a suspect in a credit card fraud investigation.

The investigation started after the victim, who lives in Alabama, discovered his credit card was used at the Pass Christian Walmart. The victim reported that he had his credit card in his possession and had never visited Pass Christian.

Investigators discovered video surveillance footage from that Walmart showing a white female with blonde streaks in her hair, wearing a blue blouse and purple legging-type pants, used the credit card to purchase a felony amount of goods.

Police Chief Hendricks said, “we believe this may be something bigger. At the checkout, she loaded a prepaid card with the victim's credit card. But it’s strange because the victim has never been to Pass Christian. If she’s local, we don’t want this to continue happening so we’re trying to determine who she is.”

The Pass Christian Police Department urges anyone with additional information about the investigation or the suspect to contact investigators at the police department main line at 228-452-3301 or Crimestoppers at 1-877-433-TIPS.

