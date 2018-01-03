WLOX Editorial: Early voting needed in Mississippi

Mississippi continues to be one of the few states with severe limits on when you can vote early. You have to swear that you will be out of town on election day.

A proposal to change that failed to make it through the state legislature last year. But some lawmakers plan to try again this year.

The plan would be to allow all registered voters to cast ballots as much as two weeks in advance, no excuse required. We agree with this move.

We certainly want to preserve the integrity of the election process, but there is no reason we shouldn't make it a little more convenient for the many people who can't make it to the polls on election day. Too few people are voting in our elections. This is a good way to get more people involved in our election process.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

