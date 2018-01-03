Students bundled up at bus stops - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Students bundled up at bus stops

Children bundled up as they boarded buses and headed back to school for the first day of classes in 2018 (Photo Source: WLOX News Now) Children bundled up as they boarded buses and headed back to school for the first day of classes in 2018 (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

They had their winter coats on. The wore gloves, hats and hoods. For many South Mississippi children, winter break ended just as a blast of winter weather had its grips on the coast.

The first day of school in 2018 got off to a chilly start. Children gathered at bus stops, huddling together to stay warm while waiting for the school bus to pick them up. Temperatures hovered near the freezing mark. Not as frigid as 24 hours earlier, when kids could remain snuggled in their beds because their schools remain closed. But, cold enough for everyone going back to school to bundle up.

WLOX First Alert meteorologist Wesley Williams says another overnight hard freeze will make the Thursday morning ride to school just as cold. He advises parents to make sure their children wear their winter gear. The deep freeze will finally thaw this weekend, when warmer weather returns to South Mississippi.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

