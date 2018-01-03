Harrison Central Red Rebelettes win a double-overtime thriller against Hancock 46-38

Two of the top girls high school basketball teams on the coast clashed in Lyman Tuesday night, the Hancock Lady Hawks and the Harrison Central Red Rebelettes.

Coach Jamie Sisco had his 13 and 3 Lady Hawks ready for this one and Nancy Ladner was hopeful her 8 and 3 Red Rebelettes would also be ready to compete at a high level.

Hancock opened the game on fire as Kaylan Ladner drained a Lady Hawks trey for the games first bucket. Ladner came right back with another three point basket and Hancock led Harrison Central 11 to 3 after the first quarter.

Freshman KK Randall drilled a Hancock trey and the Red Rebelettes were as cold as the weather outside of the Harrison Central gym. The Lady Hawks led 18 to 6 at the half.

Coach Nancy Ladner gave her team a great pep talk and the Red Rebelettes responded. Harrison Central outscored Hancock 16 to 5 in the third quarter and trailed 23-22. Chyna Allen took control and started directing the comeback with great defense and timely baskets.

Late in the fourth quarter Allen drilled a trey and Harrison Central led 35-33 with seconds remaining in regulation. Hancock's Karrington Perkins would get an offensive rebound and put back as time expired...game tied at 35, forcing overtime.

It would take two overtimes to decide this thriller. The Red Rebelettes used defense to turn the tide in their favor. Chyna Allen, a Mississippi Dandy Dozen selection, helped Harrison Central's cause with 26 points as Harrison Central prevailed 46-38.

Head coach Nancy Ladner said her team came out flat, "Only scoring six points in a half is something that we've never done. I didn't think that we came out ready to play. I think that we came out in the second half and made adjustments."

She added the Chyna Allen is a special player and she responded when the Red Rebelettes needed a lift and Allen took control

"The girls finally believed that they could win, "said Ladner. "I'm especially proud of them in the very end and in each of the overtimes."

Harrison Central opened Region 8-6A play on a winning note, while Hancock fell to 0 and 2 in the standings. The Lady Hawks dropped a 36-28 decision to Biloxi on December 12.

Other Games: Moss Point Lady Tigers 60 Bay High 24, Harrison Central boys 75 Hancock 59, Bay High 49 Moss Point 26. The St. Stanislaus-Pass Christian game was postponed until 6 p.m. Wednesday to be played in the Pass.

