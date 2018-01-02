Gulfport man rescues woman from burning home

Bush says when he walked in he couldn't see anything since the cloud of smoke was so thick. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Skylar Bush takes about pulling the woman off the floor and helping her out of this home. (Photo source: WLOX News)

A Gulfport couple is safe thanks to the heroic actions of a neighbor.

It happened Monday night after the couple's home on Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard caught fire. The neighbor, Skylar Bush, helped pull the couple out of the burning home. But Bush said he's not looking praise for his act of bravery.

"Never ran into a burning building trying to help nobody," said Bush. "We always get away from a fire. I ran into the fire that time. No fire equipment or nothing on just ran in."

Smoke billowed out of the windows out of the home on on New Year's Day. The elderly couple inside had trouble getting out.

"I was getting ready to leave the house and drop my daughter off," said Bush.

Bush said he heard someone honking a horn on the street and when he looked up, he saw flames and immediately ran over.

"I wasn't even thinking about the flames. I was just thinking to get her out of there quick as I could," he said. "I wasn't thinking about the fire. That might have been the wrong thing to do in the fire department way, but you know in my mind, just go in, get her and get out."

And that's exactly what Bush did, rushing into action through the doorway to rescue his neighbor.

"I came in the door. It was smoke and everything like that and I just heard her screaming, and I said let me go in and try to get who I can out," said Bush. "Just so happen, she fell on the floor. I picked her up and pulled her out."

According to Bush, the woman he helped save is very special to him and someone he thinks of as a second mom.

"Even though she didn't birth me, I love her just the same," said Bush. "Like if that was my mother over there, I would want someone to help my mom because that's a sweet lady."

Bush said the other man inside was able to get out on his own. While some may consider his acts heroic, Bush said he was just doing what he felt was right.

"I'm not a hero or nothing. I thank God he just put me in the right place at the right time."

Gulfport Fire Chief Michael Byerstedt said the fire was sparked from a space heater and no one suffered serious injuries.

