Biloxi police arrest man on his fourth DUI charge

Biloxi police arrested 24-year-old Joshua Satterfield for a felony warrant as a result of his 4th DUI offense.

A lengthy investigation revealed that Satterfield has three prior DUI convictions as well as other charges.

Satterfield was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Bond was set for $25,000.000.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or any criminal activity should contact the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641, or the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112.

