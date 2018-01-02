Biloxi police arrest man on his fourth DUI charge - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi police arrest man on his fourth DUI charge

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Connect
Biloxi police arrested 24-year-old Joshua Satterfield on his 4th DUI charge. (Photo Source: Biloxi Police Department) Biloxi police arrested 24-year-old Joshua Satterfield on his 4th DUI charge. (Photo Source: Biloxi Police Department)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Biloxi police arrested 24-year-old Joshua Satterfield for a felony warrant as a result of his 4th DUI offense.

A lengthy investigation revealed that Satterfield has three prior DUI convictions as well as other charges.

Satterfield was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Bond was set for $25,000.000.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or any criminal activity should contact the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641, or the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Students bundled up at bus stops

    Students bundled up at bus stops

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 8:48 AM EST2018-01-03 13:48:53 GMT
    Children bundled up as they boarded buses and headed back to school for the first day of classes in 2018 (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)Children bundled up as they boarded buses and headed back to school for the first day of classes in 2018 (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)

    They had their winter coats on. The wore gloves, hats and hoods. For many South Mississippi children, winter break ended just as a blast of winter weather had its grips on the coast. The first day of school in 2018 got off to a chilly start, especially at bus stops.

    More >>

    They had their winter coats on. The wore gloves, hats and hoods. For many South Mississippi children, winter break ended just as a blast of winter weather had its grips on the coast. The first day of school in 2018 got off to a chilly start, especially at bus stops.

    More >>

  • Coast legislators focused on distribution of BP money

    Coast legislators focused on distribution of BP money

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 6:54 AM EST2018-01-03 11:54:07 GMT
    The 2018 MS Legislative Session kicks off January 2, 2018. (Photo source: WLOX)The 2018 MS Legislative Session kicks off January 2, 2018. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The 2018 legislative session is underway, once again the legislature is expected to debate how the BP money should be distributed.

    More >>

    The 2018 legislative session is underway, once again the legislature is expected to debate how the BP money should be distributed.

    More >>

  • HVAC technicians work around the clock during cold snap

    HVAC technicians work around the clock during cold snap

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 8:05 PM EST2018-01-03 01:05:26 GMT
    When the temperatures go down quickly like they have for the past couple of days, service calls go up just as quickly for the HVAC service industry. (Photo source: WLOX)When the temperatures go down quickly like they have for the past couple of days, service calls go up just as quickly for the HVAC service industry. (Photo source: WLOX)

    When the temperatures go down quickly like they have for the past couple of days, service calls go up just as quickly for the HVAC service industry.

    More >>

    When the temperatures go down quickly like they have for the past couple of days, service calls go up just as quickly for the HVAC service industry. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly