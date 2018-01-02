Condo sprinkler problems were likely caused by frigid temperatures

A water line ruptured at Inn by the Sea on Tuesday (Source: WLOX)

Fire officials say frigid overnight temperatures are likely to blame for a water line rupture at condos in Pass Christian on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The rupture caused the sprinkler system pipes to burst.

"We in the south don't typically see these type of weather events where we see the deep freeze and the pipes breaking, which is a good thing, because that can cause a lot of damage to a building, a home, or any type of property," said Pat Sullivan, Harrison County fire marshal.

Office managers told WLOX eight condos flooded. Sullivan said it's a reminder that businesses aren't immune to Old Man Winter.

"We've actually had a law enforcement person going by checking buildings and see water coming out the front door, and realize that there's a problem. That's the first notification. That water has been flowing for a while, so you have a lot of water damage in those cases," he said.

He said preventative measures can go a long way.

"In part of protecting the pipes in the sprinkler systems is having a yearly inspection, annual inspection. In addition to functioning correctly, they need to be checked to make sure they're protected if we do have cold weather, icing and those kind of things," Sullivan said.

It's also a good idea to always have a plan.

"To know where your shutoffs are. Always know how to shut the water off in an emergency," he said.

Water was cut off for all residents in the complex for several hours while crews worked to repair the line.

Office managers said they are looking to see if weather was fully to blame for the rupture.

