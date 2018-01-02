Joel Carter sworn in as 2018 legislative session begins - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Joel Carter sworn in as 2018 legislative session begins

The 2018 MS Legislative Session kicks off January 2, 2018 (Photo source: Hugh Keeton) The 2018 MS Legislative Session kicks off January 2, 2018 (Photo source: Hugh Keeton)
The 2018 session will run through April 1, 2018 (Photo source: Hugh Keeton) The 2018 session will run through April 1, 2018 (Photo source: Hugh Keeton)
JACKSON, MS (WLOX) -

The 2018 Mississippi Legislative Session is now underway at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson. At the start of Tuesday's session, newly elected State Senator Joel Carter was sworn into office. Carter won a special election just two weeks ago to replace former senator Sean Tindell.

Tindell resigned as state senator to be sworn into the Mississippi Court of Appeals on October 16, 2017.

This legislative session could take up issues including Medicaid reform, roads and bridges, BP money distribution, Mississippi Adequate Education Program (MAEP) funding and the lottery. 

This legislative session will run through April 1, 2018.

