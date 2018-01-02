Wanted man turns himself in to Gulfport police

Corey Dubose turned himeself into Gulfport police after he was wanted for aggravated assault (Photo source: Gulfport Police Department)

19-year-old Corey Dubose, the suspect from an aggravated assault investigation, turned himself in to the Gulfport Police Department on January 1st around 8:40 a.m.

On December 23, 2017 around 10:27 a.m. Gulfport Police responded to a report of shooting into an occupied vehicle on the 2200 block of 17th Avenue. When officers arrived, the victim stated he was driving on 17th Avenue when a suspect shot into his vehicle.

An investigation revealed the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Gulfport Detectives identified Dubose as the suspect.

The incident is still under investigation.

Dubose was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center with a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.