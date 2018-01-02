1 fatality, 6 alcohol-related crashes on Mississippi roads for t - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

1 fatality, 6 alcohol-related crashes on Mississippi roads for the NYE holiday

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
MHP deems its "Make it Home for the Holidays" safety enforcement initiative a success (Photo source: MHP Twitter).
JACKSON, MS (WLOX) -

The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s (MHP) “Make it Home for the Holidays” officially ended on January 1st at midnight. 

MHP issued 4761 citations and 68 DUI arrests. There were 119 motor vehicle crashes, which included 18 injuries and one fatality on state and federal highways and interstates. There were only six alcohol-related collisions.

“Make it Home for the Holidays” began Friday, December 29th at 6pm. MHP placed all available troops on state, federal, and interstate systems to combat reckless driving along with speeding and distracted driving issues during the holiday season.

MHP is currently investigating a crash that happened Monday, January 1st at 2:06 a.m. after the safety enforcement period ended. A 2004 Dodge vehicle was traveling westbound on MS06 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. The driver 19-year-old Ladaja Q. Neely of Pontotoc was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

