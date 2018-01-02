Diamondhead hires new city manager

Mike Reso took over as Diamondhead's new city manager January 1, 2018. (Photo source: City of Diamondhead)

A new year means a new city manager for Diamondhead. Michael Reso was just hired for the job, becoming the third city manager in the young city's short history.

Reso has been a resident of Diamondhead for more than 11 years and most recently worked as a financial advisor. Previously, he worked for St. Stanislaus College for 12 years as director of finance and advancement and as an assistant prefect.

Reso is a graduate of Loyola University and holds a bachelors in business administration with a degree in finance and a minor in accounting.

"I love the safety, beauty, and amenities that Diamondhead has to offer, and I will work closely with our mayor and council to advance our young city. It is an honor to serve the citizens where I live," said Reso.

Reso is married to Melissa and they have two young children, Madison and Kaitlyn.

