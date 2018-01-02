Ice forms on bay, hard freeze continues all week

Tuesday's hard freeze caused what appeared to be ice forming on Biloxi Back Bay, as seen from the WLOX tower cam at the IP.More >>
Bitter cold temperatures will invade south Mississippi during the day.More >>
Get ready for a frigid end to 2017 and a bitter cold start to 2018. Whatever your plans are for heading out this New Year’s Eve, dress warm.More >>
Since weather records began for Biloxi in 1893, there has never been a wetter year than 2017.More >>
An Alert Day Tuesday, Alert Day Wednesday, and Alert Day Thursday are now in effect in anticipation of hard, pipe-bursting, freezing temperatures during the overnight and morning hours.More >>
