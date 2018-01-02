Ice forms on bay, hard freeze continues all week

Possibly for the first time since 2014, Biloxi Back Bay began to freeze over.

Tuesday's hard freeze caused what appeared to be ice forming on Biloxi Back Bay, as seen from the WLOX tower cam at the IP.

Windy conditions also caused wind chills, or feels-like temperatures, to fall into the single numbers above zero for much of South Mississippi.

While the winds may not be quite as strong for the rest of this week, these subfreezing temperatures will continue to threaten pipes, pets, plants, and people each day this week.

"A hard freeze is when temperatures stay in the mid 20s or colder for several hours," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "A hard freeze threatens not only pets, plants, and people... but pipes too. A light freeze on the other hand is when temperatures only fall to the lower 30s and upper 20s."

So, please continue to protect the four Ps. We finally thaw out by this weekend; our first morning above freezing looks to be Sunday.

Each day brings a hard freeze overnight into the morning hours. We finally thaw this weekend. Sunday will be our first wake up warmer than freezing.

