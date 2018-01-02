All of Waveland, Bay St. Louis under boil water notice - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

All of Waveland, Bay St. Louis under boil water notice

WAVELAND, MS (WLOX) -

A boil water notice is in effect for the cities of Waveland and Bay Saint Louis. It's all because of these cold temperatures. The hard freeze caused water systems to lose pressure overnight in both cities.

Director of Waveland Public Works Brent Anderson said this development took his department by surprise.

"We thought we had all procedures in place. We had our heating strips to try to prevent this. Obviously with this cold of temperatures that just wasn't enough," said Anderson.

A control panel on the water tower property communicates with the wells that supply the water. That panel froze. Anderson said there are plans in the works to keep this from happening again. That could include building an insulated structure around the panel.

The loss in pressure caused a boil water notice to be issued. For residents and business owners, this can be a pain.

Richard Santiago, the owner of J's restaurant, said his customers aren't usually phased when something like this happens.

"They're real patient with us. They understand. They're under a boil water notice too at home so they completely understand," said Santiago.

He and other restaurant owners, like John "Chappy" Chapman at the Rum Kitchen have precautions in place, like extra ice and bottled water that will help them make it through.

"Every now and then stuff happens. That's the oldest t-shirt they got. The long and short of it, I'm sure it will be short-lived," said Chappy.

Many residents are also prepared for making it through the notice. Sue Chamberlain in Bay Saint Louis isn't worried about having clean water.

"We've always had Kentwood probably since before Katrina. Then after Katrina it was really handy having Kentwood so we just stayed with them," said Chamberlain.

The boil water notice will be in effect for Bay Saint Louis and Waveland as a precaution until samples come back clean. That could be as soon as Wednesday evening.

