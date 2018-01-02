Crews restore power in Diamondhead

The power is back on for more than 1,300 Coast Electric customers in Diamondhead. And with temperatures still in the 20s Tuesday morning, that's good news. (Photo source: WLOX)

The power is back on for more than 1,300 Coast Electric customers in Diamondhead. And with temperatures still in the 20s Tuesday morning, that's good news.

Coast Electric Spokeswoman April Lollar said an 18-wheeler hit a power pole Tuesday morning and took down several power lines. Crews were able to push it back into place and make repairs.

By 9:40am, power was restored to almost all 1,300 customers. One home was still without power, but crews were focused on getting them back online.

