Crews restore power in Diamondhead

19-year-old Corey Dubose, the suspect from an aggravated assault investigation, turned himself in to the Gulfport Police Department on January 1st around 8:40 a.m.More >>
A fatal shooting in Gautier Monday morning started with an argument at the accused gunman's home.More >>
The Shepard of the Gulf nonprofit has been busy helping to keep people warm during the cold snap. The founder of the organization. Lynda Favre, fears the long period of bitter cold could kill.More >>
The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s (MHP) “Make it Home for the Holidays” plan officially ended on January 1st at midnight. The safety initiative was considered an overall success.More >>
A new year means a new city manager for Diamondhead. Michael Reso was just hired for the job, becoming the third city manager in the young city's short history.More >>
Police are still determining when exactly the crime occurred but believe it was between one and three weeks ago.More >>
A feud between neighbors in West Harrison, Indiana is leaving an infant girl with medical issues caught in the middle.More >>
You've probably heard it hundreds of times: Prevent your pipes from freezing. Frozen pipes can burst, causing the homeowner thousands of dollars in damage.More >>
The twins were born early, just in time to become the county’s last baby of 2017 and first baby of 2018.More >>
The National Weather Service issued wind chill advisories covering a vast area from south Texas to Canada and from Montana and Wyoming through New England.More >>
The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.More >>
An Amber Alert had been issued for two children in Round Rock.More >>
Next week’s College Football Playoff National Championship tickets are going for premium prices for next week’s game, up to nearly $20,000 each.More >>
Nadine Nepper kept busy this holiday season, making sure everything in the house was perfect for her daughter's return from college. Julia Nepper is 23 years old and just earned a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin.More >>
