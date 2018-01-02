LIVE ON GMM: Temperatures in the low 20s across the coast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

LIVE ON GMM: Temperatures in the low 20s across the coast

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
Right now, people are waking to a piercing cold blast across the Mississippi Coast. Meteorologist Wesley Williams says sub-freezing temperatures and bitter cold wind chills will continue each day this week, with the coldest air during the overnight and morning hours. Get the full forecast right now on Good Morning Mississippi.

Jonathan Brannan is also live on GMM with a look at the conditions before you head out the door this morning. Click HERE to watch GMM now.

  • Wanted man turns himself in to Gulfport police

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 1:33 PM EST2018-01-02 18:33:42 GMT
    Corey Dubose turned himeself into Gulfport police after he was wanted for aggravated assault (Photo source: Gulfport Police Department)Corey Dubose turned himeself into Gulfport police after he was wanted for aggravated assault (Photo source: Gulfport Police Department)

    19-year-old Corey Dubose, the suspect from an aggravated assault investigation, turned himself in to the Gulfport Police Department on January 1st around 8:40 a.m.

  • Victims identified in fatal Gautier shooting

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 1:10 PM EST2018-01-02 18:10:20 GMT
    Willie Campbell Jr was arrested at the home and charged with one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Manslaughter. (Photo source: Gautier Police Dept.)Willie Campbell Jr was arrested at the home and charged with one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Manslaughter. (Photo source: Gautier Police Dept.)

    A fatal shooting in Gautier Monday morning started with an argument at the accused gunman's home. 

  • Shepard of the Gulf in need of help feeding and keeping people warm

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 12:51 PM EST2018-01-02 17:51:41 GMT
    Lynda Favre and volunteers hand out food and blankets to homeless. (Photo source: WLOX News.)Lynda Favre and volunteers hand out food and blankets to homeless. (Photo source: WLOX News.)

    The Shepard of the Gulf nonprofit has been busy helping to keep people warm during the cold snap. The founder of the organization. Lynda Favre, fears the long period of bitter cold could kill.

