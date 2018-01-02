LIVE ON GMM: Temperatures in the low 20s across the coast

Right now, people are waking to a piercing cold blast across the Mississippi Coast. Meteorologist Wesley Williams says sub-freezing temperatures and bitter cold wind chills will continue each day this week, with the coldest air during the overnight and morning hours. Get the full forecast right now on Good Morning Mississippi.

Jonathan Brannan is also live on GMM with a look at the conditions before you head out the door this morning. Click HERE to watch GMM now.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.