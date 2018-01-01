Firefighters battle New Year's night blaze

Battalion Chief Chris Henderson, says two adults were inside, but both made it out safely. (Image Source: WLOX News)

Around 6:45 p.m. Monday night, Gulfport Firefighters responded to a trailer fire on the corner of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Texas Avenue. When they arrived, flames were billowing from the side of the home.

Battalion Chief Chris Henderson, says two adults were inside, but both made it out safely.The fire appeared to have started in a bedroom, but the cause is still under investigation. It took crews about 15 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

