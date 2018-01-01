Biloxi mayor envisions new development for Point Cadet - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi mayor envisions new development for Point Cadet

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
BIloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich wants to recreate the Pt. Cadet property into a "seafood Mecca". (Photo source: City of Biloxi) BIloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich wants to recreate the Pt. Cadet property into a "seafood Mecca". (Photo source: City of Biloxi)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

After Hurricane Katrina hit the Point Cadet shore on August 29th in 2005, it wiped away everything and has remained that way. Now, Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich wants to recreate the property into a "seafood Mecca".

Mayor Gilich wants to build an Oyster Agriculture Center, a seafood marketplace, and a public access pier to offload oysters on the property. 

He plans on paying for the new attractions with a bond issue. The amount of that bond is unknown at this time. 

The Department of Marine Resources and the Institute of Higher Learning are on board with the plan.

The proposal will be discussed at the Biloxi City Council Meeting Tuesday night at 6:00pm. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

