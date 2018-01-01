Biloxi mayor envisions new development for Point Cadet

Around 6:45 p.m. Monday night, Gulfport Firefighters responded to a trailer fire on the corner of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Texas Avenue.More >>
It's New Year's Day, and that means a lot of plates just wouldn't be complete without some traditional foods. People dropped into restaurants along the coast to make sure they got New Year's Day dishes like black eyed peas, cabbage and ham. Some restaurants offered the foods for free.More >>
Dozens of Alabama fans took advantage of promotions to stay on the Mississippi Gulf Coast before heading to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Fans were full of excitement as they boarded charter buses on Monday, bound for the Big Easy.More >>
BIloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich wants to recreate the Pt. Cadet property into a "seafood Mecca". He wants to add an Oyster Agriculture Center, a seafood marketplace, and a public access pier to offload oysters on the property.More >>
As temperatures drop significantly, cold weather shelters are opening up across South Mississippi.More >>
A Murrells Inlet couple’s effort to get a red suitcase they found on Christmas Day back to its rightful owner is going viral.More >>
