Restaurants busy with New Year's Day dinners

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Some restaurants offered the foods for free (Source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (AP) -

It's New Year's Day, and that means a lot of plates wouldn't be complete without some traditional foods.

People dropped into restaurants along the coast to make sure they got New Year's Day dishes like black eyed peas, cabbage and ham.

Several restaurants like Tailgaters in Biloxi offered the foods for free to customers who bought a drink. 

According to tradition, eating the special dishes on New Year's Day will bring good luck and prosperity for the rest of the year. 

People say they wanted to make sure they kicked off 2018 on the right foot.

"Its very important. I think since I was raised that way, southern tradition, I feel like everyone should have black eyed peas. Start the year off with a full stomach and good luck," said Lindsey Spicer.

"I tell everybody you need it. They'll say we don't like that. But I tell them, you got to have your luck and everything like that. So you need to it, just a little bite," said Marlene Spicer.

People say they're hoping this tradition will bring them the good luck, they're looking for, but if nothing else they're glad to start off the new year with a full belly.

