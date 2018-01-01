Victims identified in fatal Gautier shooting

Willie Campbell Jr was arrested at the home and charged with one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Manslaughter. (Photo source: Gautier Police Dept.)

A fatal shooting in Gautier Monday morning started with an argument at the accused gunman's home.

Police say Harold Edwards, 30, and Al Jerome Jackson, 22, went to Willie Campbell Jr's home on Westpark Drive and an argument ensued.

According to investigators, Campbell, 40, shot each man once. That single gunshot was enough to kill Edwards. Jackson underwent surgery at Singing River Hospital and is now in stable condition. Neither Edwards nor Jackson were residents of Gautier.

Willie Campbell was arrested at the home and charged with one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Manslaughter. Judge Jason Thornton set bond at $10,000 for the Aggravated Assault charge and $30,000 for the Manslaughter charge.



If you have any information about this shooting, you're asked to call the Gautier Police Department at (228) 497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

