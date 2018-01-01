Two shot, one man dead in Gautier - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Two shot, one man dead in Gautier

(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) -

One man is dead and another is fighting for his life after a double shooting in Gautier Monday morning. It happened just after 9am at a home on Westpark Drive. 

When police arrived at the home, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Singing River Hospital where one man died. The second victim was undergoing surgery and is expected to survive.

Willie Campbell, Jr was taken into custody and charged with one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Manslaughter. So far, no bond has been set. 

If you have any information about this shooting, you're asked to call the Gautier Police Department at (228) 497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

