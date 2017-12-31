Brrrrr! Preparing for the bitter cold

While they're enjoying the drastically cooler temperatures, others are heeding the warning to protect their homes. (Image Source: WLOX News)

New Year's Eve was supposed to be the final night of Gulfport Harbor lights, but cold weather forced city officials to cancel the event. With temperatures expected to get down into the 20s and 30s, being outdoors is usually the last thing people are thinking about, but not everyone is seeking refuge from the cold.

"We're looking forward to it, as you can see we are L.L. Bean jacket, L.L. Bean double warm gloves," said Theresa Weyland.

The Maine native and her husband have lived here for more than a decade, but are used to much colder weather. So, they're embracing the cold snap.

“We are enjoying this cold weather. It's going to be a lot colder tomorrow morning, 20 more degrees,” said Weyland.

The Weyland's say they're even planning to still take their morning run.

While they're enjoying the drastically cooler temperatures, others are heeding the warning to protect their homes. Cover the plants and the pipes, leave the faucet dripping, we hear these same tips each time it gets cold, but someone will always fall victim to the frigid temperatures.

Gulfport resident George Scholegel made sure he prepared his pipes and his animals. He says he provided them with extra food, because animals need a little extra to eat when it gets this cold. There's also shelter and plenty of fresh water. Remember, bundle up, protect pets and plants, and check on those who may live alone.

