Shooting fireworks on New Year's? You might be breaking the law.

If you plan on shooting fireworks tonight, you should know the laws that may restrict those actions.

Most South Mississippi cities have ordinances against shooting fireworks, and contrary to popular belief, the rules don’t slide because of the holiday.

“We realize people shoot fireworks, and if they do shoot fireworks we would like them to follow a few basic safety rules,” said Andrew Mason, Battalion Chief of the Biloxi Fire Department.

Mason recommends applying common sense like having water or a fire extinguisher nearby, always keeping your eyes on the kids, and never drink alcohol and light any fireworks.

Across the coast, first responders will be ready to spring into action should anything go wrong tonight.

“It’s happened. before. It happens almost every year whether we have a tragic type of event where a child gets a bottle rocket shot at them or whatever and they get injured,” said Mason.

Fireworks aren’t even allowed on the beach. The Harrison County Sand Beach Authority prohibits shooting fireworks on the beach.

So where can you shoot them? Outside of the city limits is where, but the best thing you can do is to leave it the experts.

“There’s a great show from 8:30 to 12:30 to ring in the new year where they’re going to have fireworks put on by professionals,” replied Mason.

If you plan on attending any of the public shows, it's recommended that you leave the pets at home. The loud noises and bright lights may spook them and cause them to run off.

Let's end 2017 on a safe and happy note. Happy New Year!

