Shooting fireworks on New Year's? You might be breaking the law.

The New Orleans Saints will begin the second season, the playoffs on Sunday at 3:40 p.m. inside the friendly confines of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome hosting Carolina.More >>
The biggest weather story of 2017 was Hurricane Nate. What did we learn from the storm that brought rain and flooding to parts of South Mississippi?More >>
If you have a home to sell, now is the time to put it on the market. November home sales of existing homes were the strongest they've been in 11 years.More >>
In March, a train slamming into a charter bus stuck on the tracks in Biloxi, killing four of its occupants and injuring dozens of others. What lessons have first responders learned from this deadly accident?More >>
If you plan on shooting fireworks tonight, you should know the laws that may restrict those actions.More >>
The boy’s grandparents say he has been abused in the past, and he twice suffered burns in his mother’s custody, according to court documents.More >>
Earlier in the day, Trump capped 2017 with a video self-tribute touching on what he sees as the high points of his achievements and rhetoric from his first year in office.More >>
An Albertville mom was surprised with a special gift for Christmas that was twelve years in the making. It took all four of her daughters to make it happen. "We struggled. We did struggle but that's ok. That has made them who they are," says McCaffrey. Raising a child as a single parent is tough. Terri McCaffrey raised four of them, all girls. When Amber, the oldest, got married it was Terri's dream to one day see all o...More >>
A second and third man have been arrested in connection with two teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy.More >>
The SC Department of Corrections and SLED are responding to an incident that happened at a correctional facility in Clarendon County.More >>
