PRC sheriffs search for suspects in auto burglaries

The vehicle used in a string of auto burglaries in Pearl River County (Photo Source: PRC Sheriff's Dept.)

A suspect in a string of auto burglaries in Pearl River County (Photo Source: PRC Sheriff's Dept.)

A suspect in a string of auto burglaries in Pearl River County (Photo Source: PRC Sheriff's Dept.)

Officials in Pearl River County are asking residents to be on the lookout for two men suspected in a number of auto burglaries.

Chief Investigator Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff's Department says these two men were seen using a stolen credit card this morning at the Picayune Walmart.

According to officials, they were last seen driving an older model Ford Taurus.

Police say that credit card was taken from a car in one of 5 auto burglaries reported in the county overnight.

Ogden says since the Dec. 8, approximately 10 to 12 burglaries have been reported in the Caesar, North Hill and Hideaway lake subdivision.

Ogden says if you have any information on these burglaries, you're asked to call the sheriff's department at 601-798-5528.

